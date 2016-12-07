Top Stories: Deadly Indonesia Quake; Trump Is Time's 'Person Of The Year'
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Frantic' Search for Survivors After Earthquake In Indonesia Kills Nearly 100.
-- 'Time' Magazine Names Donald Trump Person Of The Year.
And here are more early headlines:
Photos Of Pearl Harbor Attack On 75th Anniversary . ( Daily Beast)
More Than 50 Killed In Indonesian Earthquake. ( Reuters)
Syrian Government Takes Majority Of Aleppo From Rebels. ( AFP)
Japan's Softbank Promises $50 Billion U.S. Investment. ( Reuters)
GOP Spending Bill Waiver Would Let Mattis Become Defense Secretary. ( AP)
Opening Arguments Set For Today In S.C. Church Killing Trial. ( Post & Courier)
Senate To Vote On Obamacare Repeal In January. ( Politico)
Detroit Recount Unclear After Voting Machines Discovered Broken. ( Detroit News)
Oakland Officials Declare Local Emergency For Warehouse Fire. ( KNTV)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.