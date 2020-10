Top Stories: Tenn. Wildfire Suspects; Nev. Sen. Reid On Trump

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 2 Juveniles Charged With Arson, Suspected OF Starting Deadly Tennessee Wildfire.

-- As He Leaves The Senate, Reid Says He's 'Hopeful' On Trump.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Judge Halts Michigan Presidential Recount. ( Michigan Radio)

Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Close At Record Highs. ( MarketWatch)

University Of Phoenix Sale Approved With Conditions. ( Washington Post)

Surgeon General Warns Teenagers' E-Cigarette Use A Threat. ( The Hill)

Italian P.M. Renzi Resigns, Caretaker Government Expected. ( Wall Street Journal)

N.C. Man Who Fired In D.C. Restaurant Had Unsettled Life. ( AP)

Former Astronaut, Ohio Sen. John Glenn Is Hospitalized. ( Space.com)

Dolly Parton Sets Up Fundraiser For Tenn. Fire Victims. ( Tennessean)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.