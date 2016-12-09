Las Vegas Casinos Take A Gamble And Charge For Parking

Change is afoot in Las Vegas.

A new casino resort opened this month and it’s catering primarily to Asian tourists. Its signs are in Chinese and English, and the hotel features authentic Chinese food. Two major hotel corporations are now charging for parking at their resorts.

Robert Rippee ( @rippee_robert), director of the Hospitality Lab at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about how the city continues to grow and respond to changing demographics.

