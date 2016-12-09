Top Stories: South Korean Impeachment; Key Trump Cabinet Picks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korean Lawmakers Vote Overwhelmingly To Impeach President.

-- A Look At Donald Trump's Key Cabinet Picks.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Government Funding Bill, Sends To Senate. ( Los Angeles Times)

Federal Judge To Review Wisconsin Presidential Recount. ( AP)

Defense Secretary On Unannounced Afghanistan Visit. ( VOA)

Syria Stops Fight In Aleppo As Thousands Of Civilians Flee. ( BBC)

U.S. Park To Reopen After Deadly Tennessee Fires. ( Tennessee News Sentinel)

Costs Nearly Double To Clean Up Fukushima Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)

Ghana Opposition Leader "Confident" He Won Election. ( AllAfrica.com)

Snow Causes Highway Pileups In Several States; 3 Dead In Michigan. ( AP)

