Top Stories: South Korean Impeachment; Key Trump Cabinet Picks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- South Korean Lawmakers Vote Overwhelmingly To Impeach President.
-- A Look At Donald Trump's Key Cabinet Picks.
And here are more early headlines:
House Passes Government Funding Bill, Sends To Senate. ( Los Angeles Times)
Federal Judge To Review Wisconsin Presidential Recount. ( AP)
Defense Secretary On Unannounced Afghanistan Visit. ( VOA)
Syria Stops Fight In Aleppo As Thousands Of Civilians Flee. ( BBC)
U.S. Park To Reopen After Deadly Tennessee Fires. ( Tennessee News Sentinel)
Costs Nearly Double To Clean Up Fukushima Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)
Ghana Opposition Leader "Confident" He Won Election. ( AllAfrica.com)
Snow Causes Highway Pileups In Several States; 3 Dead In Michigan. ( AP)
