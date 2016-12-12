Top Stories: China's Concern Over Trump; IMF's Lagarde In Negligence Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde's Negligence Trial Begins.

-- Gambia's Opposition Calls On President To Step Down After Election Defeat.

-- China Expresses 'Serious Concern' Over Trump's Comments On Taiwan.

And here are more early headlines:

Heavy Weekend Snow Snarls Airline Travel, Storm Moves East. ( Reuters)

New Orleans Jury Convicts Man Who Killed Former NFL Player Will Smith. ( NOLA)

Memorials On 6 Month Anniversary Of Orlando Shooting. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Syrian Government Seizes More Of Aleppo. ( Al Jazeera)

Turkey Attacks Militants After Deadly Weekend Bombing. ( CNN)

Greek Police Destroy Suspected Bomb In Athens. ( AP)

Cyclone Makes Landfall In India. ( India Today)

Venezuela Recalls All Large Currency Bills. ( Bloomberg)

