Britain's Oldest Footballer Is Still Going Strong

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Making an excuse about why you're not going to exercise today? Well, meet Dickie Borthwick. He is believed to be Britain's oldest footballer. That's soccer player in our language. Mr. Borthwick is 81 years old, and he is looking for a new team. He was invited to play walking football, a slow game designed for seniors, but he wants something faster. He told Britain's Mirror newspaper he just battled prostate cancer, he eats healthy meals, and he just loves playing this wonderful game. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.