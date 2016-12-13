Top Stories: Trump's Business Plans; Science Under A Trump Presidency
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Tweets About Plans To Leave 2 Children Running Businesses.
-- Trump's Election Leaves Scientists In a Climate Of Uncertainty.
And here are more early headlines:
Reports From Aleppo That Civilians Are Executed And Bombed. ( USA Today)
Dangerously Frigid Air Blasting Across Northern Plains. ()
Accused S.C. Church Shooter Had List Of Churches, Mostly Black. ( The State)
Quest Says 34,000 Lab Customers' Information Exposed In Hack. ( CNBC)
Relief Official Says North Korean Flood Victims Still Need Aid. ( Reuters)
British Train Drivers Start 2 Day Strike; Travel Snarled. ( BBC)
A New King Is Crowned In Malaysia. ( AP)
Calif. Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man With Dementia. ( Los Angeles Times)
Scientists Say Sea Ice Melt Could Cut Polar Bear Population. ( PhysOrg)
