'Lion King,' 'Princess Bride,' 'The Birds' Among Additions To Film Registry

Every year, the Library of Congress picks 25 "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" American movies for preservation in the National Film Registry. They can be any length, any genre, any style — the only requirement is that they be at least 10 years old.

This year's picks include blockbuster hits like The Lion King, legendary masterpieces like The Birds, cult classics like The Princess Brideand a host of other documentaries, comedies and shorts.

The first movie on the list is Life of an American Fireman,a 1903 film that was ground-breaking in its use of editing. The most recent is Wes Anderson's 1998 indie film Rushmore, which the Library calls "a cultural milestone of Gen X and millennials."

With the new additions, the collection at the National Film Registry has reached 700 titles.

You can find the full list here. Can't believe it's missing your favorite film ever? You can nominate it online for consideration next year.

Here's the list of the 2016 additions:

Life of an American Fireman(1903)

Musketeers of Pig Alley(1912)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea(1916)

Films of Solomon Sir Jones (19241928)

The Beau Brummels(1928)

Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928)

Lost Horizon (1937)

Ball of Fire (1941)

A Walk in the Sun (1945)

Blackboard Jungle(1955)

East of Eden(1955)

The Birds (1963)

Point Blank(1967)

Funny Girl (1968)

Putney Swope(1969)

The Decline of Western Civilization(1981)

Atomic Cafe(1982)

Suzanne, Suzanne (1982)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit(1988)

Paris is Burning (1990)

Thelma & Louise(1991)

The Lion King (1994)

Rushmore (1998)

