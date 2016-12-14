Top Stories: The Fed Meets On Interest Rates; Flint's Water Is Still Unsafe
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Fed Watchers Expect Short-Term Interest Rates To Rise Soon.
-- An Obama-Backed Change At Voice Of America Has Trump Critics Worried.
-- A Year Later, Unfiltered Flint Tap Water Is Still Unsafe To Drink.
And here are more early headlines:
Evacuation Of Civilians Delayed In Aleppo; Fighting Resumes. ( Telegraph)
Trump To Meet With Tech Industry Leaders Today. ( Recode)
Dangerous Wind Chills Persist In Upper Plains. ()
Philippines President Says He Killed Suspects To Show Police. ( Guardian)
Actor Alan Thicke Dies; Starred On "Growing Pains". ( Los Angeles Times)
National Film Registry Adds "Thelma And Louise", "Lion King", Others. ( Variety)
On 4th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shootings, 15 Minutes Of Silence. ( AP)
