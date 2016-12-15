Top Stories: Aleppo Evacuations; Germany Deports Handful Of Afghans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Evacuation Of Aleppo Underway As Second Cease-Fire Takes Hold.

-- Germany Deports First Group Of Afghan Asylum Seekers.

-- Corpus Christi, Texas Tells Residents Not To Use Tap Water.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Children Hold Meeting With Tech Industry Leaders. ( USA Today)

Report Says China Places Weapons In Disputed Sea. ( Wall Street Journal)

Tenn. School Bus Driver In Deadly Crash Back In Court Today. ( AP)

Minn. Officer Who Shot Black Man Wants Charges Dropped.( Star-Tribune)

Negative Wind Chills Stretch From Dakotas To West Virginia. ()

Portland, Ore. Gridlocked By Snowfall. ( Oregonian)

E.U. Satellite Navigation Program, Galileo, Set To Go Live. ( AFP)

NBA, Players Reach Tentative Contract. ( ESPN)

Austrian Lawmakers Pass Bill To Seize Hitler's House. ( BBC)

