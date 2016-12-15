Top Stories: Aleppo Evacuations; Germany Deports Handful Of Afghans
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Evacuation Of Aleppo Underway As Second Cease-Fire Takes Hold.
-- Germany Deports First Group Of Afghan Asylum Seekers.
-- Corpus Christi, Texas Tells Residents Not To Use Tap Water.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump, Children Hold Meeting With Tech Industry Leaders. ( USA Today)
Report Says China Places Weapons In Disputed Sea. ( Wall Street Journal)
Tenn. School Bus Driver In Deadly Crash Back In Court Today. ( AP)
Minn. Officer Who Shot Black Man Wants Charges Dropped.( Star-Tribune)
Negative Wind Chills Stretch From Dakotas To West Virginia. ()
Portland, Ore. Gridlocked By Snowfall. ( Oregonian)
E.U. Satellite Navigation Program, Galileo, Set To Go Live. ( AFP)
NBA, Players Reach Tentative Contract. ( ESPN)
Austrian Lawmakers Pass Bill To Seize Hitler's House. ( BBC)
