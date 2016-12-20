Deer Interrupts Workouts At S.C. Gold's Gym

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try to get back to nature. Customers at Gold's Gym in Anderson, S.C., discovered that nature came to them. They were working out when a deer smashed through a window and walked in. We do not know if this was an accident, but since the deer was there anyway, it got some exercise - took a few laps around the gym. It then stepped back outside again and disappeared into the woods, hopefully feeling refreshed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.