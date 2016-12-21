The Man Behind Atari's 'Secret Room'

The Atari video game console was king in the 1980s, and one of the most popular games was called “ Adventure.” The medieval quest game was designed by Warren Robinett, but after he did not receive credit, he became angry and created a “secret room” or “Easter egg,” which hid his name within the game.

Tim Skoog from Here & Now contributor WBUR profiles Robinett, who revealed details about his secret message in “Adventure.”

