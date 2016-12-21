© 2020 WFAE
The Man Behind Atari's 'Secret Room'

Published December 21, 2016 at 12:52 PM EST
(Mark Ramsay/Flickr)
(Mark Ramsay/Flickr)

The Atari video game console was king in the 1980s, and one of the most popular games was called “ Adventure.” The medieval quest game was designed by Warren Robinett, but after he did not receive credit, he became angry and created a “secret room” or “Easter egg,” which hid his name within the game.

Tim Skoog from  Here & Now contributor WBUR profiles Robinett, who revealed details about his secret message in “Adventure.”

