A Family Reunites After 50 Years, Thanks To DNA Testing

In 1966, a teenage mother and her boyfriend abandoned their baby in a random car. Her pregnancy, and the episode that followed, were kept hidden, and later the young couple married and had other children.

One of their kids found out he had a brother, and decided to search for him. Thanks to DNA testing, the brothers — and family — were reunited.

Paige Pfleger ( @PaigePfleger) of The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

