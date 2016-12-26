© 2020 WFAE
Kilt-Wearing Santa Is Very Talented

Published December 26, 2016 at 6:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Santa Claus was doing some weird stuff in Portland, Ore. He was dressed like his usual self from the waist up. But waist down he was in a kilt. In his right hand, he had presents. In his left hand, bagpipes - flaming bagpipes - he was playing while riding a unicycle. Some say this wasn't actually Santa. It was a local street performer named Brian Kidd. But we know it was just Santa doing his part to keep Portland weird. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition