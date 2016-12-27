© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Search Teams Find Data Recorder From Russian Military Crash, Officials Say

By Camila Domonoske
Published December 27, 2016 at 7:23 AM EST
A man looks out at the Black Sea from the coastal city of Sochi, on Monday, a day after a military plane crashed out at sea. The Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday, with no sign of survivors among the 92 on board.
A man looks out at the Black Sea from the coastal city of Sochi, on Monday, a day after a military plane crashed out at sea. The Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday, with no sign of survivors among the 92 on board.

Early Tuesday morning, search crews located one of the flight recorders from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, according to Russian officials.

The flight data recorder, sometimes called a "black box," has been flown to Moscow for analysis, NPR's Lucian Kim reports. Officials do not currently consider terrorism to be a likely cause of the disaster.

Russia's defense ministry says that the flight recorder doesn't appear to have been seriously damaged, The Associated Press reports. One test pilot says the data could be recovered from the device within the day.

The recorder comes from the Tupolev 154 that crashed into the Black Sea shortly after taking off from Sochi on Sunday morning. The plane was bound for Syria.

There were 92 people on board — most of them members of a "world-famous military chorus," Lucian reports. A noted humanitarian doctor was also on the flight.

The cause of the disaster is under investigation.

"Authorities say terrorism is unlikely, and that the most likely causes of the crash are low-quality fuel, pilot error, technical failure or an object obstructing the engine," Lucian reports.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske