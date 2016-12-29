Why Self-Driving Cars Won 2016

The automotive industry had a good year in sales. It had an even better year in innovation.

Uber introduced autonomous vehicles to the streets of Pittsburgh. General Motors started its Maven project and teamed up with Lyft as it continued its shift from “auto company” to “mobility company.” Tesla saw great interest in its semi-autonomous “autopilot” mode, though it also faced skepticism after a fatal accident while that mode was engaged.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michelle Krebs ( @MichKrebs), director of automotive relations at Cox Automotive and senior analyst at Autotrader, about 2016’s top auto stories.

