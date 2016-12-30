Remembering Muhammad Ali, A Man Who Lived Life More Than Most

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Muhammad Ali was outspoken about everything - his boxing skills...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MUHAMMAD ALI: I am the greatest.

(CHEERING)

SIEGEL: ...His Muslim faith and why he changed his name...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALI: Cassius Clay was my slave name. I'm no longer a slave.

SIEGEL: ...His opposition to the Vietnam War and his refusal to serve in the military.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALI: You won't even stand up for me in America for my religious beliefs. And you want me to go somewhere and fight, but you won't even stand up for me here at home.

SIEGEL: Muhammad Ali is just one of the many notable people who died this year, a personality so electric it's impossible to capture in just one soundbite. And after news coverage of his death and funeral last June, you might think that you've heard all of Ali's best clips in any case. Well, you probably didn't hear this.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "I AM THE GREATEST: THE ADVENTURES OF MUHAMMAD ALI")

ALI: Float like a butterfly. Sting like a bee.

SIEGEL: That is a Saturday morning cartoon from 1977. "I Am The Greatest: The Adventures Of Muhammad Ali" aired for just 13 episodes. It turns out even his immense personality couldn't save what were essentially rehashed Scooby-Doo plots. But at the end of the show after Ali had saved the day, he sometimes spoke directly to his young audience.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "I AM THE GREATEST: THE ADVENTURES OF MUHAMMAD ALI")

ALI: Now, this may sound strange, but I haven't always been the heavyweight champion of the world. At one time, I was a contender, and I didn't always win. Yup, that's right. Nobody does. The first time I fought Joe Frazier, I got whipped, but I didn't quit. I just kept on until I got better. I trained even harder, and the next time we fought I won.

A little disappointment shouldn't get you down. It should make you stronger for the final round. Take it from the champion of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Chanting) Ali, Ali, Ali, Ali...

SIEGEL: Words to live by from a man who lived more than most, Muhammad Ali. He died in June at the age of 74. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.