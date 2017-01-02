Pranksters Alter Iconic Hollywood Sign

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's the new year meaning new resolutions, maybe a new workout routine. For Los Angeles residents, it means a new altered Hollywood sign reading Hollyweed. Yup. As we welcomed 2017, someone climbed the iconic hilltop sign and turned the two O's in wood to two E's. Now, as to why, maybe it was just a New Year's prank, but maybe it was a celebration of California's recent legalization of recreational pot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.