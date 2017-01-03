CES 2017: Say Hello To Smart Vacuum Cleaners And Robots

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most well-known technology conferences in the world.

The event, which is expecting between 165,000 and 175,000 attendees, will officially begin Thursday, with companies large and small showing off the latest updates for smart TVs, drones and cars, as well as some more unusual additions — internet-connected vacuum cleaners, washing machines and consumer robots.

Ina Fried ( @inafried), senior editor of mobile for Recode, speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about what to expect.

