Fan Sings About Buffalo Bills Missing The Playoffs, Again

Published January 3, 2017 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I'm going to spare the Cleveland Browns today because this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JENNIE FAGEN: (Singing) Bills are 16 going on 17 years out of the playoffs.

GREENE: Buffalo Bills fan Jennie Fagen made a video about her team missing the playoffs again. It's a sports version of a "Sound Of Music" song.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

FAGEN: (Singing) But we can tailgate better in upstate and willingly, we Bill-ieve (ph).

GREENE: Bill-ieve it, get it? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

