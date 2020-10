House Republicans have dropped plans to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics after widespread criticism and questions from President-elect Donald Trump about GOP priorities.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the reversal and what it means with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro ( @DomenicoNPR).

With reporting from The Associated Press

