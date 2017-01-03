Police Officer Who Slammed Student To The Ground Placed On Paid Leave

Updated at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 3, 2017

A Rolesville High School student on Tuesday posted a video to social media of a classmate being slammed to the ground by a police officer.

The nine-second video posted to Twitter appears to show a police officer picking up a black teenaged girl out of a chair and slamming her to the ground on her side.

According to a statement from the Rolesville Police Department, a fight broke out in the cafeteria area shortly after 7 a.m. between two female students.

Rolesville School Resource Officer Ruben De Los Santos responded to this incident. Officials say De Los Santos has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

In a letter to the Rolesville High School Community, PrincipalDhedra Lassiter said "the safety of our students is always our first priority."

"I, like many of you, am deeply concerned about what I saw in the video," said Lassiter, adding that immediately after learning of the incident, school officials reached out to the Rolesville Police Department.

Lassiter said the district two years enacted "a unified agreement with all local law enforcement agencies that provides training and a clear understanding of the duties and responsibilities for School Resource Officers."

As part of the investigation, the district and law enforcement are reviewing those standards.

Police officials have officiallyrequested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct a third party review of the incident.

