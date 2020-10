In an end-of-year interview with the health and medicine publication STAT, CDC Director Tom Frieden said he’s concerned that people mistakenly think the worst of Zika is over, and that it’s no longer a threat.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti gets a Zika update from Helen Branswell ( @HelenBranswell), who covers infectious diseases and public health for STAT.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.