Top Stories: Obama Works To Save The ACA; Haiti Gets A President-Elect

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Makes A Last-Ditch Effort For His Signature Health Care Law.

-- Israeli Soldier Convicted Of Manslaughter For Killing Wounded Palestinian.

-- 14 Months After Elections Began, Haiti Finally Has A President-Elect.

And here are more early headlines:

Sentencing Phase To Open In Charleston Shooter's Trial. ( AFP)

Arrests End NAACP-Led Sit-In At Sen. Sessions' Alabama Office. ( CNN)

Dozens Of Filipinos Sought After Jail Break Out. ( New York Times)

Credit Reporting Agencies Fined For Deceptive Practices. ( Reuters)

Canadian Firm Seeks Nuclear Waste Storage Near Lake Huron. ( Detroit News)

West Coast Crab Fishermen On Strike For Second Week. ( SFGate)

Storms Kill Georgia Woman, Bringing Southern Death Toll To 6. ( AP)

Report: Charles Manson Hospitalized For Serious Illness. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.