Top Stories: Congress Examines Alleged Russian Hacking; Macy's Cuts Jobs
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Wave Of Congressional Probes Into Cyber Threats Set To Begin.
-- 4 People In Custody In Chicago Over Beating Live-Streamed On Facebook.
-- Macy's To Close Stores, Cut Jobs Amid Weak Holiday Sales.
And here are more early headlines:
Survivor Of Charleston Church Shooting Testifies. ( Post & Courier)
Winter Storm Pummels The West, Killing One. ( Weather.com)
House Panel Says Planned Parenthood Should Be Defunded. ( Washington Post)
Saudi Arabia To Accept Four Guantanamo Detainees. ( VOA)
Dozens Of Filipino Prisoners Still At Large After Jailbreak. ( AFP)
Gambian Army Chief Backing President Who Lost Election. ( Guardian)
Mexican Gasoline Price Hike Stirs Unrest, Looting. ( Reuters)
Chinese City Hosts Stunning Ice Sculpture Festival. ( AP)
