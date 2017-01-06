File This Under Dumb Criminal Behavior

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a guy walks into a bank, goes up to the window, swipes his debit card so the teller has his info - then he robs the place. He threatens the teller, takes more than 500 bucks and bolts. Nice work, dude. You scanned your debit card. Police had his name, address. And they arrested him. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Alvin Lee Neal had prior offenses and might go to prison for nearly four years. He was also ordered to pay the bank back. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.