The Island Of Foula Celebrates Christmas Day

Published January 6, 2017 at 6:51 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Merry Christmas.

No, you did not hear me wrong. It is Christmas Day on the island of Foula, just off the coast of Scotland. You see, the fine folk of Foula, just over 30 strong, are big on tradition - Norse tradition. And that includes the use of the ancient Julian calendar, meaning Christmas comes 12 days after the rest of Britain. So if you had a kind of crummy New Year's, there's a chance for a redo. New Year's Eve at Foula Island January 12. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition