At First Glance, It Appears Chuck Finley Is A Voracious Reader

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with respect for Chuck Finley, a Florida man and an amazing book reader. He checked out 2,361 books from the East Lake County Library. Trouble is Mr. Finley is fictitious. The library made him up and recorded him checking out books so they would not be purged from the shelves. The supervisor blamed for this episode says he just didn't want to get rid of books that he'd be forced to buy again for real readers later. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.