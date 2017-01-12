Top Stories: Senate Moves To Repeal The ACA; Latest On Trump And Russia
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Senate Takes First Step Toward Repeal Of Obamacare.
-- What We Know And Don't Know About Trump And Russia.
-- The Curious Case Of The Hyolith, An Ancient 'Ice Cream Cone' That's Found A Home.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Troops Go To Poland As Part Of NATO Deterrence Against Russia. ( BBC)
Belgium Charges 2 Suspects In Paris, Brussels Attacks. ( Wall Street Journal)
Joint U.S. Military Operation In November Killed 33 Afghan Civilians. ( VOA)
Taliban Release Video Of Kidnapped American, Australian. ( New York Times)
Storms Ease In Western U.S.; Freezing Rain In Central U.S. ()
Report: NFL's San Diego Chargers Poised To Move To Los Angeles. ( ESPN)
Japan's Largest Coral Reef Is Dying At A Fast Pace. ( Japan Times)
Twinkie Recall: Holiday Treats At Risk For Salmonella. ( International Business Times)
