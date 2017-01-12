Top Stories: Senate Moves To Repeal The ACA; Latest On Trump And Russia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senate Takes First Step Toward Repeal Of Obamacare.

-- What We Know And Don't Know About Trump And Russia.

-- The Curious Case Of The Hyolith, An Ancient 'Ice Cream Cone' That's Found A Home.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Troops Go To Poland As Part Of NATO Deterrence Against Russia. ( BBC)

Belgium Charges 2 Suspects In Paris, Brussels Attacks. ( Wall Street Journal)

Joint U.S. Military Operation In November Killed 33 Afghan Civilians. ( VOA)

Taliban Release Video Of Kidnapped American, Australian. ( New York Times)

Storms Ease In Western U.S.; Freezing Rain In Central U.S. ()

Report: NFL's San Diego Chargers Poised To Move To Los Angeles. ( ESPN)

Japan's Largest Coral Reef Is Dying At A Fast Pace. ( Japan Times)

Twinkie Recall: Holiday Treats At Risk For Salmonella. ( International Business Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.