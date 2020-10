In 1969, Leroy and Gloria Griffith got married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It would have been an ordinary event, except that they are believed to be the one of the first interracial couples to legally wed in the county.

Mary Helen Montgomery ( @mhelenm) of Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio shares the story of why the couple opened up their wedding to the public, despite racial tension.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.