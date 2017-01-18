Top Stories: Former President Bush Hospitalized; EPA Confirmation Hearing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For Shortness Of Breath.

-- EPA Critic To Get Sharp Questions On Industry As He Vies To Run Agency.

And here are more early headlines:

Gambian Leader Calls State Of Emergency, Won't Leave Power. ( AP)

Florida Suspect Nabbed In Officer, Pregnant Woman's Deaths. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Dakota Access Pipeline Builder Wants Environmental Study Blocked. ( AP)

Secret Service Settles Lawsuit Involving Black Agents. ( VOA)

Cancun Shooting Leaves Gunman And 2 Others Dead. ( AFP)

Yet More Arrests In Turkey Following Failed 2016 Coup. ( Reuters)

Winter Storms Pummel Northwest U.S. ()

Review Finds Troubled Calif. Gas Well Can Partially Reopen. ( Los Angeles Times)

Gummy Bears And Russian Nesting Dolls: Trump Trinkets For Sale. ( San Antonio Express-News)

