Top Stories: Italian Avalanche; New Threats Against U.S. Jewish Centers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Avalanche Buries Italian Ski Resort; Rescue Operations Underway.

-- Wave Of Bomb Threats Targets Jewish Centers, Again.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Bombers Strike ISIS Targets In Libya. ( CNN)

Former President Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush, Hospitalized. ( CNN)

Government Sues Student Loan Service Company. ( MarketWatch)

Mexican Environmental Activist Murdered. ( New York Times)

Huge High Rise Building Collapses, Burns In Tehran. ( Al-Arabiya)

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Action To Shore Up State Finances. ( KMUW)

NASA Martian Study On Humans Opens In Hawaii. ( AP)

Alaska Interior Temperatures Fall To -59 Degrees. ( Alaska Dispatch)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.