Crowds Unite At Women's March In Boston

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We've been covering what's turned out to be a massive march in Washington, D.C., the Women's March. People are gathering for similar marches around the country and even around the world. We turn now to Boston. WBUR reporter Deborah Becker is standing by. Deborah, thanks for being with us.

DEBORAH BECKER, BYLINE: Hello. Well, thanks for having me.

SIMON: I've seen pictures - looks like an enormous crowd there in Boston.

BECKER: (Laughter) It is an enormous crowd, and you can barely walk anywhere or move. It is shoulder to shoulder. It's really quite amazing, and, of course, a sea of pink - many folks wearing those pink cat hats that are sort of the unofficial symbol of this women's march today.

SIMON: Who can you see in the crowd? What kinds of people are there? Who have you met?

BECKER: All kinds of people, really - a lot of women, obviously, but men, children. Many folks from indigenous tribes in Massachusetts are here and are part of the speaking program, as well. There are a lot of politicians here, a lot of advocacy groups from Massachusetts here. It really is a diverse group of people. And they all say something sort of similar. But they have different reasons for coming, too.

You know, mostly, the message they say they want to bring today is one of solidarity. They want to say that the voices of these people and the things that they believe in are not going to be trampled on, and their voices will be heard - that they're going to continue to fight.

A lot of folks fighting for rights for the disabled. Obviously, a lot of women issues are being mentioned, as well, for reasons that brought people out today. And just a sense of equality - and people say they want to fight for dignity that they feel is under threat right now.

SIMON: Yeah. What are some of the slogans you're seeing?

BECKER: Well, the slogans are hate does not make America great. Let's make America sane again. Climate change is not a hoax. Let's make America kind. Mind your own uterus. If my uterus were a corporation, would you stop regulating it? Some very unique signs here today...

SIMON: (Laughter).

BECKER: ...And, you know, other ones are a little lewd. I can't repeat.

SIMON: Yeah.

BECKER: One says, grab him by the Putin - and different things like that. So it's all kinds of signs. It's a sea of signs, balloons and all types of people here today.

SIMON: You can always count on Boston for a scholarly reflection.

BECKER: (Laughter) And, you know, we also had Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey address the crowd today - several politicians. Senator Warren very fired up of course - she's already known for some of the heated criticism, particularly of some of Trump's cabinet appointees. And she said she was rallying the crowd to continue to fight. And Senator Markey said this was the birthplace of the revolution many years ago, and it may be the birthplace of the revolution again.

