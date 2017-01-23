© 2020 WFAE
In Northwest, Agricultural Producers Share Mixed Reactions To Death Of Trans-Pacific Partnership

Published January 23, 2017 at 1:12 PM EST
Agri Beef's plant in Toppenish, Wash., would have benefited from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal going through and lowering tariffs on U.S. beef exports to Japan. (Agri Beef)
The inauguration of Donald Trump and the next session of Congress mark the end of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal for the United States. Two closely tied agricultural exporters in the Northwest — beef producers and hay farmers —  are reacting in different ways.

Anna King ( @AnnaKingN3) of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.

