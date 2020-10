The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. The musical “La La Land” was the big winner, picking up 14 nominations, tying with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations ever.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson goes through some of the contenders with Claudia Puig ( @claudiapuig), president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

