A Cabdriver Picks Up His Favorite Football Quarterback — Without Knowing It

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, here to tell you about Sam Snow. He's a D.C. cab driver, and the other day he picked up some passengers. They noticed Snow's jacket covered in Super Bowl patches. They engaged the football fan, asked him, who are your top three quarterbacks? Without hesitation he says John Elway, then they tell Snow to look in the back seat.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Turn around.

GENERAL MANAGER JOHN ELWAY: How you doing, man?

SAM SNOW: Oh, come on, man. You serious?

(LAUGHTER)

SNOW: Come on, man, John Elway.

ELWAY: How you doing?

