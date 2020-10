Social Media Buzz: Debate Over Border Wall Heats Up Online

A meeting in Washington between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was canceled this week after disagreement over who would pay for President Trump’s proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke ( @FemiOke) of Al Jazeera about how the debate has gone over online, and other news stories being discussed on social media.

