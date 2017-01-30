Abortion Rights And Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

This broadcast is a part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

Abortion and abortion rights front and center in Washington, as President Trump prepares to nominate a new Supreme Court justice.

Another big march in Washington to open this weekend. This time, on Friday, against abortion. Complete with arch abortion opponent Vice President Mike Pence, there with the crowd. Highest official ever to join. The week before, a mass of women for women’s rights, including abortion rights. This week, President Trump will name a Supreme Court nominee. Roe v. Wade is in the bullseye. This hour in our On Point 100-Day Spotlight, abortion and abortion rights, front and center in Washington. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Elana Schor, congressional reporter for POLITICO. ( @eschor)

Emily Bazelon, staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest. Writing fellow at the Yale Law School. ( @emilybazelon)

Serrin Foster, president of Feminists for Life, a pro-life feminist organization.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and president of Whole Woman’s Health, a private women’s health clinic in Texas. ( @AmyHM)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Anti-abortion marchers celebrate a new era under Trump — “The March for Life, as it’s known, has kicked off on the National Mall every year since 1974 to mark the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights. With Vice President Mike Pence and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway headlining this year’s event, anti-abortion activists have plenty to celebrate.”

Washington Post: March for Life: Pence speaks as thousands assemble at Washington Monument — “Thousands of abortion opponents gathered in cold, blustery weather near the Washington Monument Friday and heard Vice President Mike Pence tell the annual March for Life that the Trump administration is determined to advance the fight against abortion.”

New York Times Magazine: Whittling Away Abortion Access — “At the moment, a ban on abortion at six weeks remains clearly unconstitutional, as it has been for 43 years, ever since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973. One other state — North Dakota — enacted a six-week abortion ban three years ago to test the boundaries of Roe, but that law was struck down in court.”

