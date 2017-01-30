© 2020 WFAE
How Do Indoor Microbiomes Affect Human Health?

Published January 30, 2017 at 12:20 PM EST
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are conducting a study of microbial communities inside buildings and how they affect human health. The report is expected to be published later this year.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jordan Peccia ( @jordan_peccia), a professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale University and one of the scientists involved in the research.

