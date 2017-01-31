© 2020 WFAE
Cleveland Refugee Agency Assesses Trump's Immigration Ban

Published January 31, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST

A family of Syrian refugees was scheduled to arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday. But those plans and others like them have been canceled because of President Trump’s executive action on Friday, temporarily suspending entry into the U.S. for people from a number of Muslim majority countries. It also bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Danielle Drake, community relations manager for US Together, a refugee resettlement agency in Cleveland that was planning to resettle the Syrian family scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

