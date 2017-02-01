New York's Fashion Week Show Celebrates Life On Mars

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's fashion week in New York, which means the runways are filled with the bold and beautiful people - and a couple of really, really smart ones. Wearing designs from Nick Graham, Bill Nye the Science Guy and astronaut Buzz Aldrin took their right stuff to the catwalk. The theme of the show is Life on Mars. Nye wore a bow tie and gunmetal suit. Eighty-seven-year-old Aldrin rocked a metallic bomber jacket.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M TOO SEXY")

RIGHT SAID FRED: (Singing) I'm too sexy for my shirt, too sexy for my shirt...

MARTIN: Yeah, you are. It's MORNING EDITION.