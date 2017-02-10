© 2020 WFAE
Trump Says U.S. Committed To Security Of Japan

Published February 10, 2017 at 3:06 PM EST

President Trump says the U.S. is committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control.

Trump’s comments imply that a U.S.-Japan defense treaty covers disputed East China Sea islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.

Trump was speaking after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s  Domenico Montanaro ( @DomenicoNPR) about the press conference, and also how the Trump administration may respond to the decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the freeze on the travel ban.

With reporting from The Associated Press

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
