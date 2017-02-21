Host Alex Trebek Raps 'Jeopardy!' Category
(SOUNDBITE OF MERV GRIFFIN'S "THINK!")
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. I hope you were watching "Jeopardy!" last night. The category was Let's Rap, Kids. Contestants made a choice. Host Alex Trebek rapped the answer.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
ALEX TREBEK: (Reading) Panda, panda, panda, panda, panda, panda, panda.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PANDA")
DESIIGNER: (Rapping) Panda, panda, panda - I got broads in Atlanta.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
TREBEK: (Reading) They mad they ain't famous. They mad they still nameless. But we still hood famous.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMOUS")
KANYE WEST: (Singing) But we still hood famous.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
TREBEK: (Reading) Yeah, we still hood famous.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMOUS")
WEST: (Singing) Yeah, we still hood famous.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")
TREBEK: I was just getting into this rap thing.
(LAUGHTER)
TREBEK: I'm not too good at it, but I was getting into it.
GREENE: Alex, you're still cool. It's MORNING EDITION.