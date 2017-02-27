Mexico Weighs The ‘Trump Effect'

President Trump’s strong statements on trade and immigration are straining the US relationship with Mexico. We’ll hear reaction from our southern neighbor.

Mexico feels like Donald Trump’s piñata these days. All beaten up. And south of the border, the favor is being returned: they’re whacking real life Donald Trump pinatas with sticks down there. But beyond the theater of bashing and defiance, where does this relationship go now? On trade, the wall, immigration? Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is just back, with Homeland Security chief Gen. John Kelly. This hour On Point, we’re getting real about Mexico and the U.S. now. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Christine Murray, Mexico correspondent for Reuters. ( @chrissiemurray)

Shannon O’Neil, senior fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Author of the book, “ Two Nations Indivisible.” ( @shannonkoneil)

Rafael Fernandez de Castro, founder and head of the Department of International Studies at the Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology. Former foreign affairs advisor to former Mexican President Felipe Calderon. Author of “ The United States and Mexico.” ( @RafaelFdeC0)

From Tom’s Reading List

Reuters: Confident Mexico says will not rush to negotiate NAFTA with Trump — “Mexico is increasingly confident that U.S. President Donald Trump will not be able to impose harsh barriers on imports anytime soon, and officials signaled they may hit their northern neighbor’s most trade-sensitive districts in case he does.”

POLITICO: Trump promises his Mexico wall is ‘way ahead of schedule’ — “Since taking office, Trump has taken steps to begin construction of the wall but seemingly has gained little traction in compelling the Mexican government to fund it. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has steadfastly held the position that his nation will under no circumstances pay for Trump’s wall, while Trump and other White House officials have insisted that the Mexican government ultimately will pay.”

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Talks With Mexico Clouded by Mixed Message — “Top Trump administration officials tried Thursday to soften the message on expanded U.S. immigration-enforcement efforts during talks here, but Mexican officials signaled little progress had been made in bridging differences that threaten to further fray ties between the two countries.”

