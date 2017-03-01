You Never Know What You'll Find On The New York City Subway

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a perfect moment in New York City. Riders were on the subway when a bottle of wine rolled out from under a seat. Apparently, somebody had abandoned it. Passengers knew just what to do in this emergency. And because it's the media capital, you know, a journalist named Colleen Hagerty was on hand to document what they did. Two complete strangers opened the wine bottle and shared it. Hagerty's tweet of that incident is time-stamped 8 minutes after midnight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.