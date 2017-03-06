Volunteer Firefighters Called To Their Own Firehouse

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JET AIRLINER")

STEVE MILLER BAND: (Singing) Oh, big old jet airliner, don't carry me...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Firefighters in Mayville, Wisc., responded to a fire call at a familiar address. They were responding to a fire at one of the town's own firehouses. A passerby reported seeing flames at the station, which isn't always staffed. Inside, the Mayville firefighters found a vehicle on fire. They don't know how the fire started, but they did put it out. And they've been ventilating their own station in order to clear out some of the smoke. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.