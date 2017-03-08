Episode 596: Hacking The iPhone For Fun, Profit, And Maybe Espionage

This episode first ran in 2015 and contains explicit language.

Every time there is a big new release of some software, an operating system or a new browser, hackers get to work. Each new release is the start of a race because there are all these giant players who desperately want to find the new flaw in the software.

For the people who find these flaws, there's money to be made. But it's not just hackers looking for these glitches. Wikileaks released documents showing how the C.I.A. uses different software tools and techniques to break into phones, computers, and Internet-connected televisions.

Today on the show, the story of one man who stumbled on a flaw in Apple's operating system, a way to hack the phone you might have in your hands right now.

