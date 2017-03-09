An Off-Camera Police Shooting, A Trial And The Questions Left Behind

In 2013, Charlotte, N.C., police officer Randall Kerrick shot and killed Jonathan Ferrell, a black man who was unarmed.

Video from a police car captured part of the encounter, but the shooting took place off-camera. Kerrick was subsequently charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting Ferrell, and the trial unfolded in 2015. A key piece of evidence was the video. But the way you see that video depends on who you are.

On this episode of Embedded ,we travel to Charlotte for the stories behind the night of the shooting, the trial, and the aftermath.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.