WikiLeaks To Provide Tech Companies With CIA Hacking Tools

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Thursday that his organization would give technology companies access to CIA hacking tools, in an effort to help them fix software flaws.

NPR’s Camila Domonoske ( @camilareads) talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the news, and about how the trove of documents released this week is different from 2013’s NSA leak involving Edward Snowden.

