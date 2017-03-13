New Changes May Improve Credit Scores For Millions

The three main credit reporting firms have decided to leave certain negative information off credit reports. The decision, from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, would leave off many tax liens and civil judgements, and according to the Wall Street Journal, could boost credit scores for millions in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger( @jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “ Better Off,” about why the change happened and what it means for consumers and lenders.

